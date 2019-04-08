Khan: Fuel on the market not linked to cars catching fire

Energy Minister Franklin Khan. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan says there is no link between the fuel being sold on the local market and cars catching fire.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House Monday. Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if there were any investigations into a report that citizens are fearful that fuel available on the market may be related to six recent incidents of cars catching fire.

Khan said all of Paria's cargo products are fully tested at the load point and these tests are witnessed by independent inspectors.

"The results of these tests are provided to Paria for review prior to discharge of all cargoes. The products are again tested at the Guaracara laboratory with tests again being witnessed by an independent inspector. To date all the products imported have met – and in many cases exceeded – contractural specifications."

He said the specifications are in keeping with the TT Bureau of Standards specifications for motor vehicle fuels.

"So there is no issue there."