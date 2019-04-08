Kamla silent on JLSC inquiry

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

THE Opposition Leader was silent on Monday about her latest inquiry to President Paula-Mae Weekes about the nominees to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC).

Repeated efforts to contact Kamla Persad-Bissessar about her latest letter to the President on this subject were unsuccessful.

Persad-Bissessar was in the House of Representatives for conclusion of the debate on the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill 2019. Other Opposition officials were unable to shed any light on this issue.

Newsday was reliably informed that the President received a letter from Persad-Bissessar on the JLSC nominees last Friday, but Persad-Bissessar declined to comment on the letter when asked about it that day.

The President recently wrote to Persad-Bissessar to say she would not disclose the names of judges considered for appointment to the JLSC, as disclosing the nominees' names could

embarrass unnecessarily those who were not chosen. She suggested that Persad-Bissessar use the “constitutional heft” of her office to make her own inquiries of the Chief Justice and the JLSC.

Weekes said she did not understand the disclosure request to be part of the consultation process.

In another letter, Persad-Bissessar said she was disappointed and disagreed with the President, saying it would be inappropriate for her as opposition leader to make such inquiries.

The President appoints the members of the JLSC in accordance with Section 110 of the Constitution. Section110 (3) states the appointments are made after the President consults with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.