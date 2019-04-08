Just do it Britain!

WAYNE KUBLALSINGH

BREXIT cannot yet be Brexit. Here is why:

1. The Reich: The European Project, or Union, planned for a common Parliament and body of laws; a common market and common tariffs; a common currency; common or seamless borders; and a common military or security.

It has arisen to counter and compete with other such formations globally: North and South East Asia; the US, Mexico and Canada; and the BRIC nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China. B

ut all such formations tend towards hierarchy; the political and economic union is not common at all; it is led by feudal cream rising to the top; by a horse-drawn wagon; by Germany the horse, and by France, the whip-wielding wagoner.

And Brexit cannot be Brexit because the default and natural temperament of the European bureaucrat is autocratic. The autocrats tried everything in the book to make a Brexit difficult.

The approach by the European fiscal overlords and autocrats has been to punish the British, to teach a lesson to the Union: leave, and you die! It represents the default mood and temper of historical European empire, despotism, the Reich. These are the self-same fiscal overlords who “austeritised” Greece with private and public debt.

2. British schism and class: The 2017 referendum results showed up the class and regional schisms in Britain. The cities, with London at the centre, voted to remain. The rural shires, hamlets, counties voted to leave. Scotland voted to remain; they have had their own historical antipathy to their traditional masters in Buckingham and Westminster. They feel safer with continental bosses than local ones. Oxford and Cambridge, the breeding ground of economic, financial and political elites, voted to remain.

To the cities and elite classes, to put it in its most atavistic form, money, financial wealth, are key. To the salt of the earth in Britain, in its myriad hamlets, counties, and local shires, British identity and sovereignty are key: the historical British identity, Saxon, Angloid; and British sovereignty over the parliamentary and fiscal overlords in Brussels, the Hague, the German Teutonic and French Norman masters.

The British Parliament reflects such divisions, manifested in high and passionate feelings about money, power, race, sovereignty and identity. Besotted by such strong feeling, such historical modes of feeling and being, it becomes difficult to find common cause, find consensus, think and vote rationally and objectively. Consequently, the British Parliament has failed British democracy, the British people.

3. Cart before the horse: Theresa May has been honourable throughout. She stated, upon assuming the mantle to deliver Brexit, that Brexit means Brexit. And she has stuck to her guns: to obey the will of the people, to leave, to have an “orderly exit.” But she has not delivered. Why? This is because, from the start, she used the wrong approach.

Instead of finding common ground, sitting with Labour and other parties to suss through a Brexit deal, she decided to go alone. Go it alone, with not her Conservative party, but with its ruling cohort, the inner cabinet of the party. She devised a plan with this Chequers cohort and went to Europe to bargain with the autocratic bureaucrats in despotic Europe.

She underestimated the punkishness of the Reich. She, who had voted to remain, was bargaining with remainers to leave. She ended up with a weak, iffy compromising Brexit plan; MPs, her own colleagues, did not like it; she had no one to fall back on; she has been left stranded.

So, the proper approach would have been to summon her Conservative colleagues, her counterparts in Labour and the other parties, fought through a deal, and then approached Europe’s feudal fiscal overlords. So she would have had support, to fall back on. Now she is desperately seeking Labour’s help, Jeremy Corbyn, who has himself frog-hopped hither and thither, like Jeremy Fisher in Beatrix Potter, to bail out Britain.

4. Doubt: Why is there such doubt in Britain, which had once ruled the seas, ruled the earth from the rising to the setting sun, been the shopkeepers of Europe, a global trader and manufactory of the highest calibre, about her capacity to stand on her own two feet? Why this nervousness at the crease? This lack off spunk?

The British people voted to leave. They did not vote to go to Europe to bargain, cap in hand. They voted for the sovereignty of Parliament, identity. Are you going to get this by huff-puffing back and forth over the channel like a lapdog? A poodle? A ninny? Not at all.

The rhetoric of the British elites, that the nation would crash and burn should they leave the Eurozone, enunciated by their top gospeller, the BBC, has failed. If the Euro-despots are giving you a bad deal, then leave. This is the meaning of sovereignty. Leave the table and walk. Save your €39 billion exit fee. Opt for short-term pain, sacrifices, and long-term gain. Give the people what they voted for.

There are so many other trading blocs in the planet; why do you need common tariffs with Europe? Trade with Europe as you would trade with any other bloc.

Britain must just do it, like Henry V in the Battle of Agincourt: …imitate the action of the tiger;/ Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood…/ Follow your spirit, and upon this charge/ Cry “God for Harry, England, and Saint George!”