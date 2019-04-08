N Touch
Tuesday 9 April 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Island squatters removed finally

THE EDITOR: I thank the authorities responsible for the recent removal of squatters in Scotland Bay and Turtle Bay on Monos Island.

Over the last couple of years your newspaper has been kind enough to publish letters I have written concerning the lawlessness taking place down the islands.

I had also sent my concerns in writing to the Chaguaramas Development Authority, the Environmental Management Authority and the Coast Guard, and not surprisingly none of them even acknowledged receipt of these letters.

So kudos to whichever institution or representatives eventually manned up and dealt with this matter. Thank you also for the recent repaving of roads in the Chaguaramas area and the removal of the many stray dogs from the parking lot at Macqueripe Bay.

STEVEN VALDEZ via e-mail

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Island squatters removed finally"

Letters to the Editor

Trauma caused by SEA?

THE EDITOR: Please parents, it is time to stop griping about the just-completed 2019 SEA.…

Moko jumbie challenges

THE EDITOR: NCC Commissioner Rosalind Gabriel please resign if you are not going to make…

The love of $

THE EDITOR: Many misquote and wrongly interpret the Bible by saying that money is the…

Meningitis

THE EDITOR: Recent cases of meningitis in TT have sparked a cause for concern. Firstly,…