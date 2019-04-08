Island squatters removed finally

THE EDITOR: I thank the authorities responsible for the recent removal of squatters in Scotland Bay and Turtle Bay on Monos Island.

Over the last couple of years your newspaper has been kind enough to publish letters I have written concerning the lawlessness taking place down the islands.

I had also sent my concerns in writing to the Chaguaramas Development Authority, the Environmental Management Authority and the Coast Guard, and not surprisingly none of them even acknowledged receipt of these letters.

So kudos to whichever institution or representatives eventually manned up and dealt with this matter. Thank you also for the recent repaving of roads in the Chaguaramas area and the removal of the many stray dogs from the parking lot at Macqueripe Bay.

STEVEN VALDEZ via e-mail