Hosein bowls Parkites into second

Akeal Hosein

NATIONAL cricketer Akeal Hosein notched a five-wicket haul yesterday to push Queen’s Park Cricket Club to second place at the end of round five of the TT Cricket Board National League two-day competition. The Parkites declared after smashing 313 for six on Saturday and proceeded to bowl out El Socorro Youth Movement at the El Soccoro Recreation Ground twice for 129 and 188. In EYM’s first innings, Anderson Phillip did the damage with three for 16 with Jahron Alfred mustering some resistance with a sturdy 58. With a 189-run follow on, Hosein’s left-arm unorthodox undid the home team with five for 34. QPCC made the requisite five without loss to leapfrog Alescon Comets into second on 73 points, with the loss rooting EYM to the bottom of the table on 41.

Powergen maintained their lead with a draw at home against FC Clarke Road. The South-based outfit resumed from 191 for one and eventually made 206. Cephas Cooper cracked 112 with Dalton Polius nabbing seven for 63. FC Clarke Road could only manage 165 in response with Red Force opener Kyle Hope making 65 and Kavesh Kantasingh continuing his prolific form with five for 79. In their second innings, Powergen closed on 61 for five to move to 97 points in the standings, with the visitors dropping to sixth on 54.

Defending champions Alescon Comets dropped a spot to third on 65 points in a high scoring affair at Invader’s Ground, Felicity against Central Sports.

The latter resumed on 111 for one in response to Central Sports’ 254 and eventually ended on 402 for eight. Kjorn Ottley made 168 with Leon Johnson amassing 124. Comets then got to 194 for six to seal a draw, with Central Sports climbing a spot to fourth place on 64.

Lastly, Victoria barely escaped defeat at home at the Barrackpore West Secondary School against Merry Boys. After making 226 in their first innings, Merry Boys routed Victoria for 123 with Rishaad Harris snatching six wickets. Merry Boys then raced to 161 for three on the heels of Mario Belcon’s 105 to set the hosts 265 to win. Victoria managed to hold out, however, ending on 188 for eight, to move off the bottom of the table into seventh on 42 points. With the draw, Merry Boys move up a spot to fifth on 58.

Summarised scores:

Queen’s Park Cricket Club 313/6 (Yannick Cariah 79, Darren Bravo 76, Isaiah Rajah 74, Akeal Hosein 64, Lyndel Nelson 2/98) and 5/0 vs EYM 129 all out (Jahron Alfred 58, Anderson Phillip 3/16) and 188 all out (A Daniel 40, A Timothy 41, Akeal Hosein 5/34). QPCC won by 10 wickets.

PowerGen 206 (Cephas Cooper 112, Ewart Nicholson 64, Dalton Polius 7/63) and 61/5 (Ahkeel Mollon 3/34) vs FC Clarke Road United 165 (Kyle Hope 65, Kavesh Kantasingh 5/79). Match drawn.

Alescon Comets 254 all out (Vikash Mohan 53, Ricky Jaipaul 4/78) and 194/6 (Roshon Primus 69, Christopher Barnwell 50, Imran Khan 46) vs Central Sports 402/8 (Kjorn Ottley 168, Leon Johnson 124). Match drawn.

Merry Boys 226 all out (Mario Belcon 97, Amir Jangoo 37, Vikash Rampersad 4/40) and 161/3 (Mario Belcon 105) vs Victoria 123 all out (Emmanuel Lett 38, Vikash Rampersad 38, Rishaad Harris 6/29) and 188/8 (Marcelle Jones 43, Andre Bryce 39). Match drawn.