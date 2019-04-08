Duke: Prayer should be the backbone of any man or woman

PSA president Watson Duke addressing Judiciary workers in front Hall of Justice, Port of Spain after teh workers hourly prayer session.

Prayer should be the backbone of any man or woman, Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke told Judiciary workers today

Duke joined more than 40 workers, who had gathered in a circle in front the Hall of Justice, on Knox Street, Port of Spain, holding hands while they prayed for several minutes asking for God’s intervention to save their jobs.

“We have to continue praying. This is a serious matter. We have to pray to let people know we are serious. It is not a jokey thing and we will continue to pray until something happens in our favour." Duke said. He called himseld a living legend because of prayer. "I pray every morning, noon and night, regardless of whatever I may do. I see prayer as the backbone of any man or woman, you need to pray,” Duke said.