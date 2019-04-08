‘Don’t let diabetes own you’

HEALTH TALK: Patron of the Diabetes Association, Nicole Dyer-Griffith, kneels to interact with a young member of the audience at the association's one-day camp yesterday at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas. PHOTO COURTESY CARLA RAPHAEL

IN THE fight against diabetes, patron of the Diabetes Association (DATT) Nicole Dyer-Griffith yesterday told a group of children they must not let the disease own them.“We must remember that we are made up of many different parts that create the whole. Diabetes is just one part of the whole. It is nothing to be ashamed of, it is part of who you are,” Dyer-Griffth said at a one-day camp for children with diabetes.

It was hosted by DATT in conjunction with the Lions Club for Diabetes Awareness and Action at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas. The event was held to commemorate World Health Day.“It is important that you take ownership of that part of you. But you must not allow that part of you to own you. These types of initiates are extremely important for us to continue to own that part of who we are,” Griffith said as she interacted with the youngsters.

DATT president Andrew Dhanoo said the camp, the first of many to be held this year, focused on nutrition. The organisation plans to visit schools and even teach teachers about how to mentor children with diabetes.

“We are trying to collect data to see how many children there are, where they are located and what school they go to. We need to go to schools. Sometimes, the teachers do not even know how to take care of the child. We need to reach more children,” Dhanoo said.

It is estimated there are between 150 to 200 children in TT under the age of 17 with Type I diabetes. According to booklets distributed, Type I occurs when the pancreas stops making insulin completely. Type II is when the body does not produce enough insulin to function properly, or the body’s cells do not react to insulin. This is known as insulin resistance.

Representing Lions Clubs International, Lisa Atwater, who is diabetes chair (Lions Club 60 A) said the organisation is “deeply committed” to diabetes awareness.

Two years ago, then international president Naresh Aggarwal signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Diabetes Federation forming a partnership to promote wellness.

“As chairperson of diabetes awareness and action, I felt that it was necessary to do something for and with children and their parents that is educational, interactive and fun. It is clear that many people also share that vision,” Atwater said.