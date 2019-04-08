Couva, Tabaquite, Talparo corporation to receive releases

Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation will receive releases for its rentals next week.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House today.

Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh had asked when releases will be issued to the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation in light of recent reports that local government councillors were set to be evicted due to the unavailability of funding from the ministry to fulfil their rental commitments.

Imbert replied: "Next week."

Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked when next week the money will be released and Imbert said before the end of the week. She also asked whether the money will be released in tranches.

Imbert said: "All necessary funding will be released."