Administrative Professional Week: ‘Moving Together Towards Tomorrow’

National Association of Administrative Professionals of TT (NAAPTT) founder Grace Talma talks to president Clayton Blackman at the NAPTT launch of Administrative Professional Week 2019 and the organisation’s 50th anniversary at the NAAPTT building, Woodbrook in March. PHOTO BY Jeff K Mayers

JAMES LANSER

The National Association of Administrative Professionals of TT (NAAPTT) is encouraging those in the field to embrace the theme of this year's Administrative Professionals Week, "Moving Together Towards Tomorrow." The week begins April 28 and the NAAPTT has a host of events planned to celebrate.

While Administrative Professionals Day is April 24, NAAPTT decided to move their schedule a week later to make sure there was no clash with Easter festivities.

In a brief phone call with Newsday, a spokeswoman for the group told Newsday the activities planned are dedicated to “engaging administrative professionals to adapt to a different mindset for the new workplace.” The week kicks off with a thanksgiving service and opening ceremony at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Professional development courses begin on Monday, April 29 until May 3.

On Tuesday, April 30, there will be a workshop targeted to secondary school students that will help students understand what it means to be an administrative professional. The workshop costs $50.00 per person.

For further information contact 235-3828 297-5448 328-5982 623-8010 or e-mail naaptt@yahoo.com