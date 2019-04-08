27 laws hinge -on PC ruling

CAISO’s Colin Robinson. FILE PHOTO

THE future of 27 laws in this country hinge on whatever ruling the Privy Council in England makes regarding the Jason Jones matter.

Among them are sections of the Constitution, the Sexual Offences, the Sedition, the Immigration, the Domestic Violence, the Education and the Hotel Proprietors Acts.

At a Special Select Committee (SSC) public hearing on the Sexual Offenders Amendment Bill 2019 in February, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said, “There are 27 laws in TT that discriminate against what some of the rest of the world deems discrimination.”

He added the Sexual Offences Act is one of those laws. “That has been construed in a different manner by Justice Rampersad in the Jason Jones matter.” Jones had asked the court to determine whether the State had the constitutional authority to criminalise consensual same-sex sexual relations.

Last September, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act, which criminalised sexual relations between consenting adults of the same sex, was unconstitutional. He did not immediately strike down the sections, but invited further submissions on the issue. These two sections of the act will be affected by the Privy Council’s eventual ruling on the matter.

Al-Rawi said the Government has “appealed the decision so that the Privy Council can ultimately guide us on what the law is.” The matter will be heard by the Court of Appeal first. He indicated that even if the Government wins at this level, the matter will still be taken to the Privy Council.

Al-Rawi indicated at that time that the Privy Council’s decision on this matter will determine how the other pieces of legislation will be treated with.

Newsday obtained a list of some of the laws which Al-Rawi referred to. Top of the list is Section Four of the Constitution which lists all grounds of discrimination and it excludes sexual discrimination. Sections Three, Four and Five of the Equal Opportunities Act will also be affected.

Section Three indicates that sex does not include sexual preference or orientation. Sections Four and Five deal with the various grounds for discrimination but positively excludes sexual orientation.

Sections Two and Three of the Sedition Act will also be affected. Section Two states the definition of “identifiable group” excludes people distinguished by sexual orientation. Under the Immigration Act, Section Eight prohibits the entry and free movement of homosexuals who are not citizens or residents. Section Three of the Domestic Act defines a cohabitant, spouse and visiting relations as only existing between a man and a woman.

Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation (CAISO) director of imagination Colin Robinson accepted Al-Rawi’s position about the need to clarify what the law is. But Robinson believes steps could have been taken long before the Jason Jones matter, to address the concerns of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community in TT.

Robinson did not expect any government to change all the laws affecting the LGBT community.