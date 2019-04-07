Williams, Gutierrez win Massy Run for Food 5K

Marcia McDonald-Howell pulls her daughter Makeda along the course, of the Massy Stores Run For Food 5k, which took place yesterday, at the Queen's Park Savannah.

ERROL “Baldhead” Williams and Thais Gutierrez won the men’s and women’s categories respectively when the Massy Stores Run For Food 5K 2019 took place, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Williams copped the men’s and overall title in 17 minutes and 30 seconds in the race that ended opposite TGI Fridays. China’s Yalin Pan was second in 17:39.

Among the women,Venezuela’s Guiterrez copped the crown in 22:13, Sophie Potter was second in 22:23 and Sharntelle McLean ended third in 22:40.

Following the 5K event, participants who still had the energy took part in a zumba session, while others chose to take advantage of the numerous giveaways.

Anthony Choo Quan, marketing manager at Massy Stores, said he was satisfied with the turnout. “So far I am very happy and proud. I think it was a great success – we had over 1,800 people taking part in the walk. We had full support from our suppliers as you would see a lot of manufacturers came and gave away samples.”

Choo Quan thanked the event sponsors including Blue Waters, Arawak and Nestle.

The money raised from the event will go towards the less fortunate. “All the proceeds are towards charity. (We have) two main charities – FEEL (Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life) and United Way. This is the third year and we hope that we continue to be the main sponsor for the event.”

Choo Quan said the event’s goal was to encourage people to eat healthy and support local food suppliers. “The whole idea is to bring attention around food and healthy food, healthy lifestyle and you get healthy food from eating local produce, what we plant here in Trinidad.”