Unidentified man killed in CRH accident

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was hit by a car on Saturday night.

According to police reports, at about 7.45 pm on Saturday, a 38-year-old Aranguez man was driving his car on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Grand Bazaar when he felt something hit his windshield.

The driver stopped a short distance away and checked only to find a man's body on the highway. Police said the victim appeared to be in his 40s and is of East Indian descent, with a brown complexion, and was wearing a chequered shirt and dark green long pants.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where an autopsy is expected to be performed after positive identification is made.