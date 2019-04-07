The love of $

THE EDITOR: Many misquote and wrongly interpret the Bible by saying that money is the root of all evil. Money is not the root of all evil, but the love of it is. Money solves a lot of problems, but the love of it creates many problems.

Many of the problems facing us today in TT and the world have the same fundamental cause: greed. In both the government and corporations and even in the non-profit sector, the greed of some damages and diminishes all of us while also undermining those very institutions that were originally designed to protect us.

It it time to stand up and speak out against the greed that is destroying our lovely island and the world. The stakes are too high and the time to take action is now. It is surprising that many officials have not stepped forward and taken leadership to speak with clarity and with force so that truth can be heard and the public galvanised for action toward the common good.

Let's begin with government. By catering to the desire of some of the wealthiest in society, many members of Government reflect their own greed. To win elections and hold on to power for as long as possible they are willing to serve private interests over public ones. We see it everyday. We live in a culture of cynicism and greed. The ethics of the elite needs to come under serious examination.

Let's take a look at the recent Boeing plane crashes for a moment where hundreds of people needlessly lost their lives. The blame must be placed squarely at Boeing. Why didn't the company stop the 737 Max flying after the Indonesia crash? Why did they let them continue to fly? Why weren't they all grounded? Because they were in competition. They want to sell more. Human life has no meaning to some. The love of money is the root cause of all evil. We need to examine ourselves daily to ensure that greed does not consume us all.

SIMON WRIGHT, CHAGUANAS