Paria: Our gas is good

Security officers at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre. FILE PHOTO

PARIA Fuel Trading Company has insisted its fuel meets or exceeds market specifications. This declaration comes amid claims by the motoring public that fuel quality has diminished and there is a foul stench coming from the gas.

But in a press release issue yesterday, Paria said it wants to assure the public that since it began operations last December, following the closure of Petrotrin, all refined fuels imported by Paria including Diesel/Gasoil, Jet Fuel and Unleaded Gasoline (Super and Premium) have either met or, in many cases, exceeded contractual specifications.

All of Paria’s cargoes/products, the company release stated, are fully tested at the loadport and these tests are witnessed by an independent inspector. The results of these tests are provided to Paria for review and prior to discharge of all cargoes, the products are again tested at the Guaracara laboratory, with tests again being witnessed by an independent inspector.

To date, Paria said, all products imported have met and, in many cases, exceeded the contractual specifications particularly in relation to sulphur content. These specifications are in keeping with the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) specification for Motor Vehicles.

Paria even boasted by saying, "We are bringing in much better quality products than was produced at the (now shut down) Pointe a Pierre refinery in recent times.”