Murder in Never Dirty

A Laventille man is dead after a shooting in Thompson Lane, Never Dirty, Morvant. The victim has been identified as Kareem Garcia, 27, who lived in the area. Two other people identified as Fay-ann Cordner and Michael Edwards, also from the same area were shot, and are now being treated at hospital.

According to police reports, Garcia, Cordner and Edwards were liming with a group of people on Thompson Lane on Saturday when at about 10.30 pm gunshots rang out.

Residents in the area checked and found the three on the road bleeding from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Garcia was declared dead on arrival.

Thompson was shot in her lower back, while Edwards was shot in his left buttocks. Both are said to be resting in a stable condition at hospital.

A witness told police shortly after the shooting, a white wagon was seen speeding off from the area of the shooting, along Laventille Road Extension. No arrest has been made and Homicide Region 2 detectives are continuing investigations.