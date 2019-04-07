Moko jumbie challenges

THE EDITOR: NCC Commissioner Rosalind Gabriel please resign if you are not going to make the Carnival stages a safe environment for the traditional moko jumbie masquerader.

This is a plea rather than a threat. Too many of our beloved masqueraders have slipped and fallen due to poor management of the stage areas, especially at the Queens Park Savannah. It so happened that this year's victims were children that either slipped on debris or liquid. We are grateful and thankful no major injuries occurred.

The responsibility does not fall to the NCC's alone but, as parents and supporters of this ancient masquerade, we know the challenges and dangers of all aspects of the moko jumbie mas. We are the experts and are willing to share the minimum standards for the stage to be moko jumbie ready.

Many who procure our services do not realise the imminent/potential danger of a fall and should make sure to meet these minimum requirements for mokos to perform. I urge you to rethink the ramps – they are too steep for moko jumbies if legal and health standards were to be applied. If this cannot be done, please provide a tall rolling ladder for the performers to hold or lean against while ascending and or descending the stage. If you and the NCC take heed of any part of this request you should also consider investing in rest stations for our comfort at key points on the route.

These are simple fixes that would make the moko jumbie portrayals safer and more welcomed in a sometimes hostile environment.

Despite the challenges, we, you and the public love this most popular masquerade and we persevere, teach and celebrate our heritage as much as we can. However, we cannot and will not continue under these present conditions. I do believe, Commissioner Gabriel, that you are the right person to convince the board that attending to these simple needs would keep the moko jumbie community returning to the NCC events.

We look forward to your swift action in all these matters.

Michael Lee Poy

Chair - moko jumbie Institute