Couple murdered in Tomato Trace

File photo

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman and a 38-year old man were found dead by police in Patna Village, Diego Martin on Saturday night.

Josanne Ragoonanan, a floral assistant, and Peter Kurt Carrera, a mechanic, were found dead at about 10 pm in the living room of their Tomato Trace home. They were found by police responding to reports of gunshots being heard.

While police are still trying to find a motive behind the shooting, a witness told them a man was seen in the area asking for Carrera shortly before the gunshots were heard.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James along with three other people who were murdered over the weekend. More on this as it becomes available