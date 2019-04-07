Achievers clinch promotion despite loss

ACHIEVERS Women's Cricket Club escaped with the TT Women's Cricket Association championship division 30-over title by the narrowest of margins after the final round of matches were played, last Sunday.

The championship division crown also means Achievers will play in the premiership division next year.

At the Pinto Recreation Ground in Arima, Achievers went into the match with a three-point lead over second placed Cricket Lovers.

Batting first, Achievers posted 117 for eight in a shortened 20-over match with Anjali Goordeen top scoring with 22 and Samantha Ramgoolam pitching in with 18. Jovanka Simon was the best bowler for Cricket Lovers snatching four for 17.

Cricket Lovers needed to chase the total as quickly as possible as Achievers Women had a better net run rate. Simon led the way with a knock of 38 and Nicole George cracked 30 as Cricket Lovers got to 118/4 in 16.2 overs.

However it was not enough as Cricket Lovers ended with a net run rate of 1.32 compared to 2.89 by Achievers. Both teams ended with 24 points after getting eight victories and two losses from ten matches.

In other matches, UWI Lionesses defeated JFK by 72 runs and Brickfield got past Waterloo Allstars by six wickets.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Achievers 117/8 (20 overs) (Anjali Goordeen 22, Samantha Ramgoolam 18, Daylia Alexander 12 not out; Jovanka Simon 4/17) vs Cricket Lovers 118/4 (16.2 overs) (Jovanka Simon 38, Nicole George 30; Shanta Roopchan 2/22) Cricket Lovers won by six wickets

UWI Lionesses 175/4 (22 overs) (Latoya Garraway 73 not out, Aaliyah Williams 30) vs JFK 103/4 (22 overs) (Nidia Andrews 44 not out, Shalini Samaroo 20) UWI Lionesses won by 72 runs

Waterloo Allstars 78 (Lerra Jennings 26; Rohini Ramsingh 2/16, Rian Ramarack 3/19, Kiara Ruben 2/21) vs Brickfield Sports 79/4 (16.5 overs) (Rian Ramarack 35 not out, Felicia Cummings 2/21) Brickfield won by six wickets

FINAL STANDINGS

Team*P*W*L*NRR*Pts

Achievers*10*8*2*2.89*24

Cricket Lovers*10*8*2*1.32*24

Waterloo Allstars*10*5*5*1.01*15

UWI Lionesses*10*5*5*-.23*15

Brickfield Warriors*10*4*6*-1.17*12

JFK*10*0*10*-4.80*0