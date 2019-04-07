Aarika, a star is born

Aarika Lewis shares her joy with Newsday Kids on a visit at Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

Nine-year-old Aarika Lewis is a fun loving and loves to perform drama, poetry, songs and dance. And she's a leader.

A standard three student of St Catherine's Girls' Anglican School, Port of Spain, Aarika is the public relations officer of the students council. She is known for standing up for students, especially those who are taken advantage of. “I do not like students who are bullies. They push students to get ahead in line and they laugh at other students,” she said.

A straight A-student, mathematics is Aarika's favourite subject. “I love all my teachers from first year to standard three,” she said. She lists Mrs Emanuel, Miss Constantine, Mrs France, Mrs Small and Miss Andrews as the teachers who encourage her to try harder. Her best friend, Jael Frederick, she said, is hilarious. “She always knows what to say to make me laugh when I'm feeling sad.”

Aarika is in dance ministry at Shekinah Place, Christian Union Church, and has been since she was four. She enjoys reciting poetry written by her mother, Kesi Lewis, and would stand before a mirror and practise poetry and songs using a hair-brush as a microphone.

Her mother has taught her to be kind to others as she would like others to be kind to her. Lewis, who works as an estate police officer, spends all her of free time with her only child, helping her with performances.

Aarika, who said her favorite food is spaghetti, wants to be an actress and star in a Disney film just like China Mc Clain. “I love the way she speaks and the way she sings with confidence,” she said.

It’s no surprise that she admires Mc Clain as she has a lot in common with the US-based star. Mc Clain began singing songs written by her mother, Shontell, and she is also a devout Christian.

When asked what are her hobbies, Aarika called out a list, as she counted them on her fingers. “Singing, dancing, writing, netball, chess, coral speaking, drama, acting, meeting people and drawing,” she recited.

Aarika is already showing signs of realising her dream as a star. She was spotted at church reciting a Father's Day poem (written by her mother) and was invited by a member to do the recitation on Radio 107.1FM. Aarika praises her father, Ricque Lewis, for supporting her.