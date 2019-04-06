Trendsetter Hawks, Parkites in Republic elite battle

AN FC Santa Rosa player shields the ball against SKHY FC in a Republic National Youth League Under-15 match last weekend. PHOTO COURTESY ALL SPORT/CA-IMAGES

Trendsetter Hawks will be aiming for their second consecutive victory in the Elite Under 17 division of the Republic Bank Youth League today when they face Queen’s Park Football Academy at 3.30pm at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The Hawks are confident of recording another win after completing a resounding 6-0 victory over Crown Trace in their opener last week. However, the Parkites will be keen to rebound after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Marabella FCC at the same venue. At 12.30pm, Marabella will be coming up against Tobago’s Jaric Titans, who won their last match against Giving Back FC 3-0.

Prisons FC will face Giving Back at 3.30pm, with both teams searching for their first victory. Simultaneously, Crown Trace FC will be hoping to get off the mark as they battle Petit Valley/Diego Martin United.

The Pizza Hurt Player of the Day award last week went to Queen’s Park’s Zane Marshall who bagged a beaver-trick in a 4-0 hammering of North Coast SCC in the Under-15 division.

The Republic Youth League is the country’s longest running and most successful youth football competition at 27 years old. This year, the league has again attracted 100 teams. Tobago’s competition kicks off next weekend.

This year the competition has added a new Elite Under 17 division with the top eight clubs from 2018 qualifying. The clubs which have qualified for this first edition are: QPCC, Trendsetter Hawks, Marabella Family Crisis Centre, Giving Back FC, Prisons FC, Petit Valley FC, Crown Trace and Tobago champions Jaric Titans.

Weekend fixtures:

NORTH ZONE (QPS)

Under 11

Excelente Football Academy vs Football Factory (9am)

QPCC Football Academy vs North Coast SCC (10 am)

Laventille Utd vs Santa Cruz Utd (11am)

Excelente Football Academy vs North Coast SCC (12pm)

Santa Cruz Utd vs Rosary Boys FC (1pm)

T&T maestros vs Pro Series (2pm)

Under 13

Trendsetter Hawks 1 vs T&T Maestros (9am)

Trendsetter Hawks 2 vs QPCC Football Academy (10:10 am)

Empire fc vs St. Mary’s college (11:30 am)

Under 15

RSSR vs Trendsetter Hawks 2 (9am)

Laventille Utd vs Santa Cruz Utd (10:20am)

St. Mary’s College vs T&T Maestros (11:40pm)

North Coast SCC vs Trendsetter Hawks 1 (1pm)

QPCC Football Academy - bye

EAST ZONE (Constantine Park)

Under 11

San Juan Jabloteh vs Extreme LH (9am)

Diem Sport Academy vs Skhy fc (10am)

Maracas FC Utd vs Extreme LH (11am)

Malabar Young Stars vsMatura Utd (12pm)

Fc Ginga vs Febeau Govt (1pm)

Under 13

Express FC vs Trincity Nationals (9am)

Matura Utd vs fc Santa Rosa (10:10am)

FC Ginga vs Crown Trace FC (11:30am)

Under 15

FC Ginga vs FC Santa Rosa (9am)

Diem Sporting Academy vs Malabar Young Stars (10:20 am)

Skhy fc vs Cooper’s Coaching Academy (1140 pm)

Trincity Nationals - bye

\