St Anthony’s College schoolboy gunned down, Maloney man found dead

St Anthony's College student Akil Phillips

POLICE are investigating two murders that took place overnight in separate incidents, one involving a teenager in Laventille.

Police said Akil Phillips, 16, was near his Rebecca Trace, Laventille home when a group of men approached and shot him. A student of St Anthony's College, Phillips was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital by a relative, however, he was declared dead at 10.23 pm. The shooting, according to police, took place at about 10 pm.

In the second killing, Kenton Jackson, 25, was found murdered at about 5.15 pm at Piarco Old Road, Maloney. Jackson of Redhill, D'Abadie was found by residents who had earlier heard gunshots. Police have not determined a motive for either killings.