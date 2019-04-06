Police hunt ‘hitmen’ in shooting of businessman

Police are searching for two suspects, described as hitmen, for the shooting of a chemical engineer who, on Thursday, survived a second attempt on his life.

Up to today, the victim Rajesh Heeralal remained warded at San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition. Heeralal, 33, who lives in Chaguanas, manufactures his own detergents which he sells to supermarkets nationwide.

On Thursday, at about 12.15 pm, Heeralal and a worker were carrying out sales at Cherish Supermarket on Latchoos Road, Penal where a gunman shot and wounded the businessman.

A video shows Heeralal in the driver’s seat of a truck, and a worker offloading liquid detergents from its tray. A gunman, dressed in black, briskly walked past the worker and pointed a gun at the window of the driver’s seat and it appears the gun jammed. Herralal quickly gets out through the passenger’s door but a second gunman shot Heeralal. Heeralal stumbled but managed to crawl into the entrance of the supermarket. Both gunmen ran off and Penal police were contacted. No one else was injured.

Heeralal was taken to the Penal Health Centre and later transferred to the hospital. Heeralal received injuries to his thigh, forearm and shoulder.

Last month, a gunman shot at Herralal at Bamboo Settlement, Valsayn while he was conducting sales. He was not hurt and police said the description of the gunman matches one of the gunmen in Thursday’s shooting.

Police believe the hit may have been put out by a competitor. Penal police also believe the hitmen are not from the district.

Sgt Gookool is leading investigations.