Petrotrin mystery

THE EDITOR: The statement made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that there are at least 70 bidders for the defunct Petrotrin refinery clearly indicates that this is a good buy with possible rewarding financial gains for any buyer.

If this was not so then no one would be interested in buying it. The question to be asked now is why did the PNM government decide to close it down, and what were the true reasons for doing so?

GA MARQUES via e-mail