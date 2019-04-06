Paria: Our fuel better than Petrotrin’s

Security officers at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre. FILE PHOTO

State firm Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd is standing by the quality of the fuel it is importing which, it says, is better than what was supplied by predecessor Petrotrin.

"We are bringing in much better quality product than was produced at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery in recent times," Paria said in a statement today.

Paria, which took over the domestic fuel supply market after Government mothballed the refinery, now up for sale, also said its imports meets all of the requirements of the TT Bureau of Standards, are thoroughly tested and re-tested and meets the specifications for sulphur.

It's position varies from distributor National Petroleum (NP), which in response to complaints from customers about a smell and faster breakdown of gas at it service stations, said it was investigating the reports.

"NP takes the quality of fuel we sell extremely seriously and following ongoing concerns from the public regarding the fuel burning faster, NP is giving the matter due consideration and is in the process of conducting additional pertinent investigations and will solicit the support of relevant parties and independent experts as required," the state company said on Friday.

"As the leading liquid fuels provider, NP has a vested interest in ensuring that from a national standpoint these issues are treated with quickly and expeditiously and will enlist the required support to fast-track these investigations."

In defence, Paria said since it began operations last December all refined fuels –diesel/gasoil, jet fuel and unleaded gasoline (super and premium) have met or, in many cases exceeded contractual specifications.

"All of Paria's cargoes/products are fully tested at the load port and these tests are witnessed by an independent inspector. The results of these tests are provided to Paria for review and prior to discharge of all cargoes, the products are again tested at the Guaracara laboratory with tests being witnessed by an independent inspector," the company said.

"To date, all the products imported have met and, in many cases exceeded the contractual specifications particularly in relation to sulphur content. These specifications are in keeping with the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Stands specification for motor vehicles."

Paria, however, did not disclose the suppliers of its fuel imports.