Minister Deyalsingh launches ‘TT Moves’

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday announced the launch of TT Moves, a national health and wellness initiative which he as minister has overseen from conceptualisation right up to the launch.

Minister Deyalsinh, announced the launch in his address on the occasion of World Health Day 2019. “As we observe World Health Day, I invite you to join us as we initiate TT Moves, a national health and wellness movement that will galvanize action by all towards a health revolution in Trinidad and Tobago. TT Moves is part of the regional effort, Caribbean Moves,” Deyalsingh said.

He called on all citizens to work together to promote and adopt healthy lifestyles, we can significantly reduce the occurrence of non communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke and save lives.

He said that TT Moves will begin with initiatives including:

· Water Wednesday - to encourage the consumption of more water as a healthier drink choice and as an alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages everyday;

· Fruit Friday - to encourage the inclusion of more fruits and vegetables for a balanced diet every day and as an alternative to sugar-laden and sodium rich snacks, and;

· Shape-Up Saturday and Sunday - to encourage increased physical activity every day to make the necessary shift from currently increasing sedentary lifestyles.

National wellness, Deyalsingh said, can only be realised through a collaborative effort that involves each individual, each family and all communities in Trinidad and Tobago. Fellow citizens, I urge you to join us on this journey.

The fact is that the lifestyle decisions people make today, the minister added, will have an impact on our health and by extension the future of this beloved nation. Each person can begin by making one small change.

“We can keep moving, make wise choices about the food we eat and encourage those around us to do the same. In so doing, together we will achieve a Healthy Me, a Healthy You and a Healthy Trinidad and Tobago.”

In the minister’s address on the occasion of World Health Day with the theme, ‘Universal Health: Everyone, Everywhere’, Deyalsingh pointed out that the government has made a commitment to the people of this country to improve and expand upon the public health services we offer in an attempt to move us collectively, from a focus on healthcare services to that of national wellness and a culture of health.

The Ministry of Health has had noteworthy achievements in the past few years under Deyalsingh’s watch. He pointed out that numerous public outreach activities were held in collaboration with partners, in communities throughout the country.

In addition, initiatives such as, the opening of the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre, the Cataract Surgery Initiative, the national Influenza Vaccination drive, the launch of the Wound Care and the Mental Health - Stress Relief Clinics have increased access to a wide range of services which contribute to well being.

Deyalsingh expressed pride at the recent launch of the Perinatal Information System with over 9,000 records from across the Regional Health Authorities. He said TT can boast of attaining Developed Country Status in the area of maternal health 12 years in advance of the international target.

These initiatives placed particular emphasis on the accessibility of essential services for those who need it and are but a few of the tangible examples of the Government’s commitment to providing healthcare for all.