MANGO season came early for me this year as my trees bore fruit about four weeks ago.

I enjoyed a good bit of hand-picked juicy Julies and shared some around, but the question remained, what do I do with the extras? This will probably be on the minds of many in a few weeks when the season is in full swing.

Mangoes, at their half-ripe stage are brilliant when paired with watercress, red onions and red peppers in a salad and of course in mango chow, although some may argue green is better for chow. At the green stage when grated up and mixed with garlic, pepper and Spanish thyme (broad-leaf thyme), they make a wonderful chutney to garnish our doubles, saheenas, phoulories and aloo pies.

Ripe mangoes are hearty additions to smoothies, they make sumptuous sticky upside down cakes, amazing mango lime pies (one of my favourites), wonderful silken sorbets, ice creams, mousses, and don’t forget mango juice. When in doubt you can freeze the flesh for use later on in the year.

Being a lover of jam making, this year I tried mango pineapple jam, I simply added some ripe Julie mango chunks to my pineapple jam recipe, the result was fantastic, the jam is hearty, bold pineapple flavour with a gorgeous orange colour from the mangoes.

Mango pineapple jam

1 large pineapple, 4-5 lbs

6 ripe Julie mangoes, peeled and flesh chopped

1 lime

granulated sugar

1 large stick cinnamon

2 sticks clove

Peel pineapples and grate or chop in food processor.

Place in a large pot with the chopped mango and cover with water, cut lime into half and add to pot with spices, bring mixture to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and measure your mixture, then for every cup of pineapple/mango mixture add ¾ cup granulated sugar.

Return mixture to pot and boil then simmer for about 60 minutes, stirring occasionally until mixture is thick and registers 220F on a candy thermometer.

Spoon into sterilised jars.

Makes about 4-14 oz jars jam.

Mango upside down cake

Cake:

1/3 cup butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cardamom

1/2 cup orange juice

1 tsp vanilla

For the mangoes

1 lb mango flesh, preferably Julie, just ripe, sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/8 cup water

Juice of two small limes

Preheat oven to 350F

Grease one 9-inch round spring-form cake pan, line the bottom with parchment paper.

Place mangoes in a concentric circle at the base of the spring-form pan.

Squeeze lime over mangoes.

Cream 1/3 cup butter with granulated sugar until light and fluffy, add eggs one at a time beating well between additions.

Sift flour with baking powder and cardamom.

Add to butter mixture alternately with juice and vanilla, making sure your last addition is with flour.

Place sugar in a small sauce pan add water and cook until sugar becomes an amber colour.

Pour over mangoes.

Spoon on cake batter and bake for 35 minutes.

Remove, and invert onto serving plate,

Serve warm.

Serves 8

Mango lime pie

3 1/2 ozs ginger snaps

2 tbs melted butter

1/2 cup lime juice

1 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup mango puree

4 egg yolks

1 tsp lime zest

Preheat oven to 325F

In a food processor process ginger snaps to fine crumbs, add melted butter and process.

Press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate.

Bake for 5 minutes until set.

Preheat oven to 350F

With an electric mixer beat yolks until light and fluffy.

Add condensed milk, lime zest and mix on low speed until combined.

Add lime juice and mango puree, and mix well.

Pour mixture into pre-baked cookie shell and bake for 20 to 30 minutes until the centre of the pie is firm and dry to the touch.

Chill thoroughly until ready for use.

Option: you may serve with whipped cream if desired.

Serves 6 to 8

