Man, 32, dies in highway crash

Reon Ragoobir

A 32-YEAR-OLD man died in an accident earlier today when he lost control of the van he was driving on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Dead is Reon Ragoobir who lived in Friendship Village, San Fernando. Police said shortly after midnight, Ragoobir was on the southbound lane of the highway near Charles Street in Gasparillo where the van began swerving from side to side and veered of the road. It flipped several times before landing on its side, killing Ragoobir on the scene. No one else was injured.

PC Dickie of the Ste Margaret's police station is investigating.