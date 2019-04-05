Tobagonians asked to support gov’t attempts to fix seabridge

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is calling on Tobagonians to support the Government's attempts to rectify the deficiencies on the seabridge after concerns were raised by the Opposition over the procurement of the Jean De La Valette ferry.

In a release, Charles encouraged Tobagonians not to be swayed by the negative comments about the fast ferry.

“I believe that (Works and Transport) Minister Sinanan and NIDCO, in their press conference yesterday, have provided pertinent information to allay the fears of Tobagonians regarding this ferry.

“What I see is a government making every attempt to rectify an inherited problem and that in itself, owing to the nature of the industry, has not been a smooth and easy journey.

He said he wanted to assure Tobagonians "that it is not the intention of this Government and the Tobago House of Assembly to deceive them and therefore, it is important that we speak out when we see others seeking to hamper and hinder our progress and development with mischief and misinformation.”