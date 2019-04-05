THA Health Division leads with record centre

Everyone all smiles at the unveiling of the commemorative stone to mark the event. From left: Mrs. Dianne Baker-Henry, Administrator in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development; Councillor Dr. Agatha Carrington, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development; Honourable Kelvin Charles, Chief Secretary of the THA and Pastor Ellis Clarke of the Scarborough New Testament Church of God

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s newly commissioned off-site records centre is expected to make poor record-keeping in the division a thing of the past.

The centre at Salandy Building, Piggott Street, Uptown Scarborough was opened last Thursday. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles applauded Health Secretary Agatha Carrington for taking the lead with the initiative, adding that he will be encouraging all divisions to do the same.

Carrington, in her feature address,said finding employees' records remained a task, but the establishment of this centre would bring an end to this issue and let the division deal with benefits and gratuity payments in a timely manner.

“The division recognises that information is at the centre of everything we do. We require information as we strategise and move towards compliance, Records management is important,” Carrington said.

A release from the division explained the aim of the off-site records centre is not only to store records but to ensure that there is structure in the file storage systems so that records and files can be found with ease. Records to be stored at the facility include old personnel files, old general files, pay record cards, warrants and final account documents.

Dianne Baker-Henry, administrator in the division, said proper record-keeping will allow future audits to be stress-free and thorough. She recalled issues in the past during audits within the THA caused by poor record management and storage.