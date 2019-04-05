Opposition, chamber fear Govt asset grab Concerns raised over Asset Forfeiture Bill

Opposition MPs Rodney Charles, for Naparima; Fazal Karim; for Chaguanas East; and Bhoendradatt Tewarie, for Caroni East, listen to debate on the Asset Forfeiture Bill in Parliament on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

WHILE the Government insisted the innocent had nothing to fear over a bill that allowed the seizure of property linked to crime or terrorism, the Opposition flatly rejected those assurances.

The Opposition, on Friday, suggested the bill violated a person’s human rights under the Constitution and that it challenged basic legal principles on the burden of proof.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi piloted the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill, 2019.

“Crime is the number one issue in this country. Criminality is certainly a business and criminality has profit,” he told the House of Representatives.

“Crime is profitable. The mechanism to tackle with crime certainly involves a square focus on taking the profit out of crime.”

Al-Rawi said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith had told him the former government had opposed such legislation. “He was beaten with a big stick to run out of Cabinet on this particular legislative reform,” the AG said.

“So I am stating up front today that I can expect what my friends opposite will say. We expect them to come with the constitutionality talk, consultation talk, ask for a joint select committee, ask for more time.” He said each clause will be debated at committee stage. “It is my humble submission that those opposite are not intent on supporting laws such as this.”

Al-Rawi said the forfeiture of assets already obtained in existing laws such as the Proceeds of Crime Act, Dangerous Drugs Act, Anti-Gang Act and Anti-Terrorism Act, and in laws in 22 areas of the world, such as the UK’s Proceeds of Crime/Unexplained Wealth Act.

Al-Rawi tried to assure the bill was constitutional and was good law.

“This law infringes no three-fifths rights,” he claimed, to audible gasps of disbelief from the Opposition. [A bill that breaches the Constitution must be passed by an overwhelming or special majority of MPs, usually three-fifths.]

He said the use of due process would allow several aspects of the bill.

The AG said under the Constitution, one couldn’t lose one’s property rights “except by due process.” He said he had duly considered the “innocent until proven guilty” principle and the idea of “reversal of the burden of proof.”

Al-Rawi insisted the bill could be applied to offences done prior to its existence, and argued that did not mean retrospective action.

The AG reasoned that the State could seize suspected assets if it met the 50-50 balance of probabilities used in civil law (because the subject was property) and not the beyond reasonable doubt measure used in criminal cases (where the subject of which was a person.)

Al-Rawi said if a suspected property could be proven to have been obtained in good faith for true value, the State would not be able to seize it.

“It is only people who have criminal conduct that have to be concerned about this bill. The vast majority of people in this country are PAYE people, they are paying as they are earning under income tax law. There is an easy and rational connection between their wealth and their assets.

“That is not the case, however, with the bandit on the corner, with gold-chain-wearing man who don’t have a job all day long driving Mercedes-Benz and BMWs. That is not the case with people that have umpteen assets that they cannot explain. Those people have a few things to cross their T’s and dot their I’s in a court of law.” Al-Rawi said he had waited ten months to get the Law Association’s views, which he had then used to adjust the bill.

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie said he agreed with the AG’s call to take the profit out of crime, but said key issues in the bill must be examined.

He set the bill against basic principles of good law, to suggest it was too easy for the State to make out its case, while hard for an individual to prove his innocence. The State needed to meet only a low standard of proof, while the individual faced a great burden to prove his innocence.

“I think there is an issue here we need to interrogate. Normally when you go before a court of law the level of proof you require is ‘beyond reasonable doubt.’ That does not appear in this.” Tewarie said the bill also set a low standard of proof for the State to meet against a suspect, by the bill not referring to “clear and convincing evidence,” nor “a preponderance of evidence.”

He said the bill further lowered the standard for the State to meet by saying it could act on mere “reasonable suspicion” rather than the more demanding “probable cause.”

Tewarie said, “In my view there is a low standard of proof requirement. Is it right to set the bar so low?

“The presumption of innocence is very important. You can write legislation on the assumption that everybody is guilty.”

Tewarie also questioned the bill for letting a person’s property be seized, even if he has not been convicted of a crime. “I want to ask the AG, is it reasonable to label something ‘criminal property’ if it is not aligned to a criminal prosecution and conviction?’” He said in many states in the USA, a criminal conviction must first be proven before any property is seized by the state.

Tewarie examined the mechanics of the bill. He suggested the bill had an inconsistency in allowing the State to apply for confiscation of a property without notifying the suspect, that is ex parte, while also saying the suspect had a right to be heard.

"So you have a right to be heard but you have the matter being heard ex parte. What do all these add up to? Are there in fact contradictions in this bill that we have to be concerned about, that deprive the individual of rights he may normally as a citizen be entitled to?" He said the bill failed to spell out people's rights, but for a section about a co-owner. "It too easily moves into the court without any criminal action against the individual, identifying the property as criminal property, taking it into the court to confiscate."

Tewarie was also concerned that the bill could have a retroactive effect, that he reckoned could be very problematic. "If you have a property that has changed hands over four or five people and you find yourself somewhere in the middle there or maybe an end-user, how do you know (it is a criminal property)?" Asking if it was possible to do a search before buying, he said, "Do you know how many people in this country could be locked up if this were the law?"

He said one's lawyers would merely do a title search but not research the criminality of a seller of a piece of property. Mulling the case of someone innocently inheriting a piece of criminal property, he said the law must not only get the guilty but also protect the innocent. Suggesting a three-fifths majority might in fact be needed for the bill to be passed validly in the House as in fact needed for the Proceeds of Crime Act, he said, “The AG is too cavalier to say no constitutional laws are being broken.”