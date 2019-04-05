Nice Sunset Jazz, but no pan featured

SUNSET JAZZ, a production of Carl “Beaver” Henderson, while full of great performances, one of the biggest downfall was the absence of the national instrument on the stage.

TT boasts a number of prolific pan jazz artistes but none was asked to be part of Sunset Jazz held at 02 Park in Chaguaramas last Saturday.

And to add insult to injury, the only semblance of pan on stage came when featured American jazz fusion and Grammy-Award winning band Spyro Gyra, during its outstanding performance, did its 1979 popular release Morning Dance, with Tom Schuman programming his electric piano to sound like a pan.

Among the other songs that the band thrilled the audience with were Cape Town Love, Del Corazón, Old San Juan, City Kids with a fantastic drum solo by Lionel Cordew, and Havana Moonlight.

The interaction between guitarist Julio Fernandez and saxophonist Jay Beckenstein throughout the band’s performance was epic. Scott Ambush also soloed on his bass at times.

Opening the show was the year-old band IJO, featuring musicians Rodney Alexander (bass), Tamba Gwindi (percussion), Jeanine Ruiz (keyboards), Dareem Chandler (drums), Jeremy McIntosh (guitar/bass) and Jason Bishop (guitar), who paid tribute to the late Winston “Shadow” Bailey by playing Bassman and Dingolay jazz style. The audience liked it.

The band followed with Black Rose, Funkry and Spirit of Peace that earned them polite applause, but their jazz version of Savannah Grass (Kees Dieffenthaller) found more favour with the crowd. The band then closed with Ijo and Naree the song that gave them their name. Some in the crowd found their performance went on too long but as soon as DJ Curtis Popplewell launched into his oldie goodies all was forgotten.

Vaughnette Bigford and her band that included some of the finest jazz musicians in the country in Michael "Ming" Low Chew Tung on keyboard, Anthony Woodroffe on saxophone and flute, Shaquille Noel (drums), Theron Shaw (guitar) and Rodney Alexander (bass) took the stage next.

Dressed in a black and white Zadd and Eastman gown with hints of other colours, Bigford mesmerised the crowd with her expert delivery of A Little Closer, How Could I Leave, Rock Steady in tribute to the late Aretha Franklyn, Reason and Baron’s River of Tears.

Her next number No Gyal Owner (Blaxx) got the crowd delightfully singing along with her, after which she followed with We Wanna Live (Carl & Carol Jacobs), then to just drums and a chorus group comprising Afiya Gookool, Sade Byers, Genisa St Hillaire and Aneesa Paul, she did an old Kalyan hit, Love Up. The audience loved it.

Bigford then closed with African Woman (Hugh Masekela) and Carol Addison’s Born to Shine.

The much anticipated Carl Henderson Festival Project featuring vocalists Anslem Douglas, Shurwayne Winchester, Kayode Salina, Derek Patience and Valerie Hilaire and under Beaver’s direction then took the stage for a performance that was said to take the audience back to a time when radio was your best friend.

The band got the audience dancing to December '63 and On The Radio, but the momentum got lost with too much talk in between songs. Many thought Beaver should have left the music to talk because the songs were expertly delivered by the featured singers. Songs such as Yah Mo Be There, Let's Stay Together and What a Wonderful World by Winchester who impersonated Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong for parts of the song that got a roar from the crowd. Unfortunately that was the only song he was given to sing thus robbing the crowd of experiencing the singer’s wide vocal range.

The band continued with Fly Me To The Moon, Blackbird, Get Here (if you can), I Only Have Eyes For You, 100 Ways and Toto’s Africa.

But the highlight of the band’s performance came when they did Hotel California. The guitar solo by Dax Cartar totally blew away the crowd that loudly cheered him, after which they closed with Let Us Groove and September.

As patrons made their way out of the park some felt six hours was a bit long for just four acts but they vowed as jazz lovers they would return for another such production, albeit. A tighter one.