Kamla writes to President again over judges

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

THE Opposition Leader has written to President Paula-Mae Weekes again about nominees for the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC).

Newsday was reliably informed that the President received a letter from Kamla Persad-Bissessar on this issue dated April 5.

Newsday contacted Persad-Bissessar before yesterday's sitting of the House of Representatives. When asked whether she would be writing toWeekes again about the JLSC nominees, Persad-Bissessar made no comment before the call was disconnected. Subsequent calls to her cell phone went unanswered.

The President recently told Persad-Bissessar in a letter that she would not disclose the names of judges considered for appointment to the JLSC, as disclosing the nominees' names could

embarrass unnecessarily those who were not chosen.

She suggested that Persad-Bissessar use the “constitutional heft” of her office to make her own inquiries of the Chief Justice and the JLSC.

Weekes said she did not understand the disclosure request to be part of the consultation process.

In another letter, Persad-Bissessar said she was disappointed by this and disagreed with the President, saying it would be inappropriate of her to make such inquiries as opposition leader.

The President appoints the members of the JLSC in accordance with Section 110 of the Constitution. Section110 (3) states the appointments are made after the President consults with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.