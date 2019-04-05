Judiciary staff to pray every hour

President of PSA Watson Duke praying with members of the Judiciary at San Fernando Supreme Court this morning.

PRAY more than you work. Public Services Association president Watson Duke saidthis to judiciary workers this morning in front of the San Fernando High Court.

So from Monday, they will pray 15 minutes every hour to step up their protest against restructuring which they say will see contract workers in the magistrates' and High Courts being replaced. Permanent judiciary staff are to be reverted to the Public Services Commission. They can remain in the judiciary, but may be assigned to any other government department.

After the prayer session this morning, Duke told staff that every hour they are to assemble outside the courthouse and pray for 15 minutes, then return to their jobs.

Asked whether such advice could lead to the workers committing an illegal industrial action, Duke said, "It is not illegal to pray."

Questioned futher on the fact that in an eight-hour work day, staff would therefore be praying for an hour and 20 minutes apart from their one-hour lunch break, Duke said, "In our country, there is something called religious tolerance. It is justified, based on what is hanging over their heads. I believe we should pray more than we work."

Told the logistics of such action could see court marshals and judicial support officers leaving courtrooms while judges and magistrates are sitting, Duke said attorneys are drafting documents to file an action to challenge the restructuring exercise.