Jack calls for ferry transparency

The Jean de La Valette fast ferry

TOBAGO Organisation of the People (TOP) leader Ashworth Jack is calling for transparency in Government's proposed acquisition of the Jean de la Valette fast ferry to service the inter-island sea bridge.

"I don't think anyone can argue that we needed a replacement for any one of the fast ferries. But one of the problems is that there appears to be an issue surrounding boats in TT and their procurement, whether they are being purchased, leased, rented, whatever the arrangements," he told Newsday.

Jack said he read some time ago that TT's poor ranking on Transparency International's corruption index stemmed from the country's seemingly questionable procurement practices.

"No government, regardless of which one is in power, should treat public funds as if it is private money in the interest of expediency."

Jack said if proper procedures were being followed in acquiring the vessel, he was certain "people could work day and night to get it done."

The Government's acquisition of the Jean de la Valette, which is expected to replace the TT Express, has been a major talking point within the past week, with members of the Opposition calling for a forensic investigation into the arrangement.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan held a news conference on Thursday to clear up any misconceptions about the vessel's acquisition in the public domain.

Jack, who resurfaced recently in politics as a member of the Tobago Liberation and Empowerment Team, said the country's recent history of procurement of vessels left a lot to be desired.

He said: "It speaks to a disrespect for not only the laws of the country but for the people. We have been doing this for three and a half years and it shows a level of ineptness on behalf of the administration to deal with the matter of ferries in TT."

The TOP leader claimed the Government had crashed Tobago's economy because of the problems experienced by businessmen and other travellers on the sea bridge over the past three years. He said until there was proper dialogue with stakeholders, the issue would never be resolved.

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke was not holding out much hope for the vessel.

"That new ferry is political games they (Government) are playing," he said. "They cannot get a new ferry, so instead, they have to come up with a cheap and bad substitute which, in time, will prove to be the demise of the PNM."

Duke claimed the Government was not skilled in procurement. "They are not good procurement officers. They have done a bad job, whether it is the Galleons Passage or the Cabo Star. They do not follow the procurement rules.

"They are destroying themselves by those silly procurement practices, which I will say more about at another time."