Hospital attendee in trouble over video of dead bodies

A hospital attendant who recorded himself in the mortuary of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, touching four bodies that had undergone autopsies, will face disciplinary actions.

In a media release on Friday, the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) said the actions of the man was "vehemently condemned".

"The board, executive and other members of staff are all equally appalled and disgusted by the actions of the individual and wish to make clear our displeasure of this act...The actions of the person in question are inconsistent with the ethos, processes and regulation of he NCRHA" the release stated.

The release added: "The public can rest assured that the NCRHA is moving to act against this individual in a manner consistent with this breach...The NCRHA apologises to anyone who may have been negatively affected."

The recording, Newsday was told, is two years old and the man spoke with his bosses yesterday. After facing a disciplinary tribunal the man face being dismissed from the NCRHA. Newsday has been informed that the man in question has not denied that he recorded the video but denied he leaked it claiming his cellphone had been stolen. Some of his co-workers claimed the video was leaked by a female relative who he no longer have a relationship with.

Two videos show the man walking through the mortuary with the bodies of three men and a woman. The organs of the deceased as well as their faces are shown in the video with the videographer making a cameo letting his viewers know that the recording was done in Mt Hope. NCRHA officials said they became aware of the videos while scanning social media on Thursday when the videos first surfaced.