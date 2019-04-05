Elderly woman crashes car in Gulf City ATM

AN elderly woman crashed her car into the Royal Bank (RBC) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Gulf City this morning, shattering the front glass door.

The 70-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance. She was treated and later discharged. Reports to police said the woman may have lost control of her car while attempting to park in front of the ATM.

An eyewitness said customers inside the ATM began screaming and ran for safety. The woman was assisted out of the car with the help of a security guard and other customers. “She stood there in shock and was shaking,” an eyewitness said.

The man said he was walking towards the bank when he heard the bang. “I looked back and I saw the front of the car inside the ATM. I am just like that woman is okay. She just got cuts and bruises and no one was hurt.”

Caution tape has been placed around the area and customers have been advised not to enter.