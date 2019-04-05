Councillors facing eviction over money troubles

COUNCILLORS at the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) are facing eviction because of the lack of funds from the Ministry of Finance to pay rent for the offices they occupy.

Councillor Ramchand Rajbal-Maharaj said landlords who rent their premises for district offices have not been paid for between eight and nine months.

The dire financial situation at the corporation was brought to the fore on Tuesday during a personnel committee meeting chaired by Rajbal-Maharaj. He said at that meeting staff members said there was no money for items such as toilet paper.

In an interview with the Newsday, Rajbal-Maharaj said, “Council members immediately took a decision that this cannot continue, and we took money from our own pockets to purchase toiletries.

“Apart from toiletries, we are not getting releases for material and supplies. Our landlords have not been receiving rents, so we are threatened by eviction. We are not getting funds to pay for electricity and water rates and so on in the offices.

He said the corporation had been told the Finance Ministry had no money to release.

“That is on one hand; on the other hand, our crews have been depleted and government is not filling vacancies. We don’t have operators for equipment. We have 100-plus vacancies to be filled due to retirement, job abandonment, death and crew members who would have found alternative jobs.”

He said the crews clean roads and drains, as well as spot-patching and resurfacing roads.

“We are in a Catch-22 situation, but we have decided instead of spending money on lunches for council members, we would make the sacrifice and do without that, to improve the situation so staff at the CTTRC can work in comfort,” Rajbal-Maharaj said.

He said Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, in a conversation with CTTRC chairman Henry Awong, had said he was not aware of the situation.

“Hosein said he would approach Finance Minister Colm Imbert to release some funds for the corporation.”

Only last week, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith spoke out on the impact that the lack of financial resources was having on the operation of the police.

Although Imbert first referred to reports of Griffith’s claim as “fake news,” he said a total of $60 million would be released to the police.