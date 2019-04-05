Assassination plot backfires: Hitman shoots ‘boss’

A 33-YEAR-OLD man is in critical condition and under police guard at the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was shot by the same man whom he hired to kill a businessman.

Police said the man, along with a 35-year-old Sangre Grande businessman met at El Socorro south at around 10.35 am today to discuss business. The businessman told the man to come into the car to talk but he was hesitant. After a while he entered the car. They spoke for a while when a gunman in another car shot at them.

The businessman was shot in his left shoulder while the suspect was shot in the chest. Members of the Emergency Response Patrol for the North Eastern Division were called to the scene and took the businessman to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and the other to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Newsday understands the businessman's 6-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car at the time of the shooting but she was unharmed. Police believe the gunman did not expect the man to be in the car. More as this becomes available.