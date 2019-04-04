[UPDATE] Help bring Adrian home

The Moruga home of Fisherman and former member of the Defence Force Adrian Hospedales

The family of kidnapped Moruga fisherman Adrian Anthony Hospedales, who was killed in an explosion in Tucupita, Venezuela, where he was being held captive, wants help to bring his body back home.

His mother Urmine Hospedales-Bishop said, “We have been to National Security Ministry today, to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and we need help from the Government, from anybody who can help us to bring him back.

"We are not rich people and we have limited time."

She said embalming him would cost about US$600-$700.

"We need closure and we need to get the body home."

She said her son was one of several people injured in an explosion which happened on Thursday.

Hospedales, 34, a former soldier who lived at Gran Chemin, was taken to a hospital and died on Saturday.

He was one of three fishermen who went fishing off the coast of Moruga on January 23, when Spanish-speaking men snatched them.

Two of the men, 29 and 22, were released about a week later.

An initial ransom demand of US $30,000 was made to the family. The kidnappers later asked for medicine and grocery items.

An image of Hospedales' body has been circulating on social media and Hospedales-Bishop confirmed it was her son's.

“I identified him in the picture on Tuesday, when two of his friends brought it to me.

"He was a victim in the bombing. Since he died on Saturday, he has been in a morgue across there. About 80-plus people died, according to what people across there is telling us.”

Hospedales spoke fluent Spanish and had lots of friends in Venezuela.

“He well-respected there," said his mother. "A lot of them are reaching out to us saying they too are in mourning. He used to carry clothes and food for them.

"In return, he would bring back dasheen and other stuff – but never anything illegal. Anybody who has to say contrary to that, I am willing to face them.”

Some residents of the area and social media users had different theories about his death, but the Hospedales-Bishop accused them of spreading lies.

“People are spreading a lot of rumours. I am not saying my son was a saint, but he is not guilty of the things he is being accused of. He was a fun-loving young man just like everyone else,”

One of Hospedales’ sisters (he was one of eight children) said last week Wednesday, he called another sister asking the family to send groceries and medicine to the kidnappers for his release.

“They were asking for a lot of antibiotics, bandages, children medicine, boxes of Pampers and milk. "It was a short phone call.

"The explosion was on Thursday at Alta Garcia in Tucupita, where he got injured,” she said.

ASP Edwards of the AKU is leading investigations.

According to reports in Venezuela, there is secrecy there over Hospedales’ death. Tanetanae.com reported yesterday that Hospedales was killed during an armed incursion by officials of the Delta security forces who were trying to arrest members of a gang of armed civilians. This alleged criminal organisation was believed to be holding him captive.