TT women suffer second straight defeat Nation, Henry guide J’ca to seven-wicket T20 win as:

Britney Cooper's knock of 30 runs off 27 balls was in vain as TT lost to Jamaica by seven wickets, yesterday, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, during a CWI T20 Blaze match.

THE TT women cricket team ended their campaign in the West Indies Women T20 Blaze with a seven-wicket defeat to Jamaica yesterday, on the final day of action at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

In the first game of a triple-header, TT posted a score of 145 runs for six wickets and the Jamaicans, who won the toss, replied with 146/3 with eight deliveries to spare.

Jamaica relied on an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 90, off 49 balls, between Chadean Nation (63 off 53 balls with seven fours and a six) and Chinelle Henry (44 off 21 deliveries with four fours and a six), to guide their team to victory.

Leandra Ramdeen, Felicia Walters and Karishma Ramharack got one wicket apiece for TT.

Earlier on the day, TT were led by Britney Cooper’s knock of 30 (27 balls, four fours) while Anisa Mohammed was unbeaten on 26. Stacy Ann King and Rachel Vincent also scored 26 for TT while Karla Cohen, Henry, Vanessa Watts and Nation each claimed a wicket for Jamaica.

TT and Jamaica each finished the T20 Blaze with a record of three wins and two defeats.

Hosts Guyana and leaders Barbados met last evening in a virtual title-decider.

Guyana entered the game with a record of three wins and a defeat, while Barbados won all four of their previous matches.

In the second game of yesterday’s triple-header, the Windward Islands registered their lone victory of the T20 Blaze, as they got past the win-less Leeward Islands by 11 runs.

The Windwards posted 115/8 with captain Afy Fletcher and Swayline Williams each scoring 24, while Stacy Ann Adams made 19 and Nerissa Crafton 13. Amanda Edwards took 2/21 and Malissa Howard 2/27 for the Leewards.

In their response, the Leewards reached 104/9 with captain Saneldo Willett hitting 25. Edwards chipped in with 18 and Terez Parker 12 for the Leewards while, for the Windwards, Pearl Etienne got 3/14, Adams 2/13 and Fletcher 2/23.