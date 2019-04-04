TT diver 12th atCCCAN Diving Champs

Alyssa Ramlakhan

TT diver Alyssa Ramlakhan placed 12th in the Women’s Open three-metre event, and 13th in the Women’s Open 1m event, at the CCCAN Diving Championships, which took place last weekend in Havana, Cuba.

The 13-year-old Ramlakhan was the lone diver from the English-speaking Caribbean in the competition, which featured over 120 divers from 13 countries in the Caribbean, Central America and South America region.

Mexico’s Aranza Vazquez took gold in the Women’s Open 3m dive and the 1m version was won by Chile’s Alison Maillard.

The CCCAN Championships served as a final qualifier for this year’s Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.