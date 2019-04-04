Tobago receives 2 coastal patrol vessels

Minister of National Security Stewart Young, second from left, stands among coast guard officers on board the first of two interceptors given to the Tobago Coast Guard at the vessel’s launch in Charlotteville, Tobago, yesterday.

As part of a promise that Minister of National Security Stuart Young made last year to strengthen Tobago’s coastal borders, two interceptors were given to the Tobago Coast Guard to patrol the northern and western ends of the island.

Young told the media, during the launch of the first inceptor at the Charlotteville jetty yesterday morning that Tobago had received two of 14 refurbished interceptors. Interceptors are specially equipped, small high-speed boats used for short coastal patrols.

“One of our priorities at the ministry is our borders and we need to lock them down. We are a very small island and, while we have a handful of legal ports, there are a number of illegal entry points along the coastlines of both Trinidad and Tobago.

“These interceptors are the first two to be refurbished. We will do all we can with the limited resources we have.”

He added that Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, had asked for a focus on the northern coast of the island.

“A decision was taken to get one interceptor in Charlotteville because it is going to be patrolling and launching from here at various times.”

Young said the refurbished interceptors would also bring some relief to Tobago fishermen against piracy and other problems, and fishermen out at sea needing assistance could contact E999 for assistance.

“In the past month we have had incidents with fishermen who may have faced calamities and needed to be rescued.

By us having access in the area, we have the ability to have a shorter response time and a more effective approach to search and rescue.”

He also spoke of plans to introduce GPS systems as an option for all registered fishermen, which he said would give further assistance and security.

“If the fishermen are only engaging in legitimate business, you should have no problem with us monitoring your position to assist you when you are in trouble, so maybe this is the start of this conversation, and it is something I would like to do.

“We must acknowledge we have citizens who are involved in the illegal importation of illegal firearms and narcotics, but with respect to legitimate fishermen, this is why we placed two interceptors and also have patrols from the larger vessel. We do hope we can have one of these larger vessels stationed in Tobago.”