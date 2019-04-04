Tewarie: TT must see growth in more sectors Amcham agrees with Gopee-Scoon on recession’s end

AmCham CEO Nirad Tewarie

AMERICAN Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) CEO Nirad Tewarie agreed with Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon that TT was out of a recession. Gopee-Scoon had made the statement at the TT Manufacturers Association annual general meeting at the Hilton Trinidad on Tuesday. Gopee-Scoon said the country experienced slight growth last year and Government was aiming to build on that.

Speaking with reporters after the launch of the first Tech Hub Islands Summit at the Queens Park Oval, Tewarie said, “The projections are that the country would have returned to growth last year.” He opined this happened “largely on the back of higher gas production.” From Amcham’s perspective, Tewarie said, “The issue to us is not whether we are in a recession or marginally out of it.”

He said TT was “back to growth at levels we were seeing ten years ago in terms of our GDP.” Tewarie said the priority was to “catalyse the development of additional industries.” He said that was one of the objectives of the summit, which takes place in June and will be an annual event. Tewarie said the energy sector would continue to provide the base for the country to grow in other sectors.

He said steps such as reforming the business environment, passing laws more quickly, attracting investment from “the very liquid local market” and foreign direct investment could strengthen the country’s economy. Tewarie said the summit could significantly improve TT’s technology industry.