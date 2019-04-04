Ten new psychologists for prison

Stuart Young

THE prison system is to get ten new psychologists as part of the Government’s thrust to rehabilitate inmates, Minister of National Security Stuart Young says. They will also help prison officers.

In addition, he said the Maximum Security Prison at Arouca will get a new alarm system, to be fitted by the same service provider at the Golden Grove Prison.

Young said more must be done to rehabilitate inmates for their eventual reintegration into society, including them handling the psychological effects of them committing the crimes that had got them in prison. “I’m pleased to say today that Cabinet approved and confirmed that we can, at the prison system, hire an additional ten psychologists and the support staff or them.” A senior and junior pharmacist have also been approved for the prison system, he said, in addition to existing personnel.

“These small decisions are going to have a tremendous effect, particularly the hiring of psychologists, to assist not only inmates who are in the system but also prison officers, men and women. They are very often subject to a lot. Anyone who has traversed the prison system will understand the difficulties and sometimes the psychological difficulties of operating in those environments. “I’m certain the Prison Officers Association and the inmates at various prison institutions will immediately recognise and be appreciative of the decision for us to not only supplement but add an additional 10 psychologists. Right now there’s only one psychologist in the prison system.”