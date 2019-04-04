Tamara’s mom: ‘Please be part of a miracle’ Mona graduates help out

Tamara Joseph

SINCE Newsday reported yesterday that an aspiring doctor, Tamara Joseph, was still in dire need of assistance with her tuition, several people came forward offering help.

Among them was a group of young doctors who recently graduated from UWI's Mona, Jamaica, campus.

The grateful mother, June Thomas, told Newsday the young doctors called her yesterday and promisedthey would gather as much as they could on behalf of her daughter.

“I got a call this morning and it was a young woman who said she was a doctor who studied medicine in Mona,” the thankful mother said. “She said that she and other doctors knew how difficult it was to survive in the university, so she and some other doctors are coming together to see what they could do to help.”

June told Newsday her daughter owed the university more than $200,000 in tuition, and had separate bills for dormitory accommodation, food, and utilities.

She was granted a $40,000 reduction in her tuition fees after she spent three years volunteering at the teaching hospital on the Mona campus, which leaves her with a $190,000 balance.

“We have been trying to appeal to the government since June last year, to assist us by paying the fees through GATE,” Thomas continued. “We didn’t get any feedback, and in November last year we started getting calls from the university about paying the tuition fees.

"I already gathered $40,000 but I am still trying to find all kinds of ways to come up with the money. I am even trying to sell my car. Please, I am asking everyone, come and be part of a miracle.”

She expressed gratitude to all the people who have come forward to offer help to Tamara.

“People from all over the country are calling,” said Thomas. “I am truly grateful for all the help.”