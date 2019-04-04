Tamara needs help

Tamara Joseph

Tamara Joseph, a 24-year-old aspiring doctor, is appealing to the public to assist her in achieving her dream.

The young woman who was accepted at the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Mona, Jamaica, was well on her way to achieving her dream of being a doctor, when in her first year she suffered an eye injury.

Government officials in the Ministry of Education helped her in her 2017/2018 year, but she was de-registered from her classes because of her outstanding balances and all her courses have been removed from her record.

If Joseph does not pay she would not be able to complete her degree.

People interested in assisting Joseph can contact Ms Thomas at 330-1315 or make a contribution to account number 610432477531 at any Republic Bank.