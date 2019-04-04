Student from East wins $10.2m Lotto Plus

A MALE student in his twenties from East Trinidad has won the $10.2 million Lotto Plus jackpot.

Lotto in a release reported the winning ticket for the "staggering prize" of $10,245,770.54 dollars for the Lotto Plus Draw was purchased on March 6, 2019. He purchased a quick pick at DR’s Lotto Centre at #26 Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna and played the winning numbers 16, 21, 22, 26, 32 and powerball 2.

Lotto said the student received the shock of his life when he checked the NLCB website only to realize that he was the lucky winner. "He struggled to contain his excitement, telling only his father who also couldn’t believe it!" What asked how he felt he said: “(It) still feels as though it’s a dream, but (I’m) excited and nervous at the same time.”

He said he is not a consistent Lotto Plus player and usually plays the Lotto Plus and Cash Pot based on “vibe."

"The young man doesn’t share the usual wishes of acquiring material possessions, saying he 'has no dream car and is comfortable with any car that can take him from x to y.' Instead how wants to donate a portion of his winnings to Down Syndrome and Blind Welfare charities."

He also said that winning the Lotto Plus has changed his outlook on the game, as now he “fully believes that the Lotto Plus game has winners and people do win jackpots and prizes”.

NLCB congratulated the newest winner on his massive success in Lotto Plus as "without passion and determination he would not be the multi-millionaire he is today."

The winner said his advice to other players was the same an older player once told him, “If you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance.”