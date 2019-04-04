Soldier on gun, ammo charges

ADRIAN BROWN, 25, a member of the Regiment, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with possession of a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition. He was not called upon to plead by senior magistrate Alicia Chankar who read the charges to him that last Saturday, at South Park mall, he had the gun and ammunition.

The charges stemmed from police responding to an emergency phone call and searching a vehicle at about 3 am.

Chankar told Brown, who is from Siparia, that the charges were laid indictably. Senior regimental officers were in the courtroom for the hearing.

Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan, said Brown had no previous criminal record. He was granted $100,000 bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace or a cash alternative of $50,000.

Brown will reappear on May 1.