Skerritt stops 'non-essential activities' as CWI owes $$

Ricky Skerritt

NEWLY-ELECTED president of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Ricky Skerritt, has made it clear that all "non-essential activities" have ceased in the wake of reports surfacing that Caribbean cricket's governing body owes regional boards and players money.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Skerritt has laid down a mandate to cut expenditures on everything apart from "cricket essential activities" with the perception of excessive spending becoming an issue once more. The Observer listed a number of damning allegations which Skerritt had to answer for, including the purported axing of a project where one person was being paid US$30,000 every three months on a non-contractual basis to conduct motivational sessions with CWI staff in Antigua.

The new president didn't confirm nor deny that allegation, or any other claim, but made it clear priority would be placed on full transparency and financial stability for the game and its players. "What I can say is that we have put a stop to all non-essential activities... either stopped, postponed, or put lower down the order of priorities," he explained.

As for other cash flow predicaments inherited from the previous regime, Skerritt is also looking to ensure outstanding monies are paid to boards, with the Jamaica Cricket Association rumoured to be owed in excess of US$500,000. Even players are said to be due match fees for the recently-concluded regional four-day competition, and Skerritt is reportedly hoping revenue from broadcast rights from the England series, and the upcoming India tour, will offset such costs.

"I have made it clear to the chief financial officer (Barry Thomas) that players need to be given priority... players' fees must be given the highest priority as he looks at his list of payables," Skerritt elaborated. The report indicated match fees had been paid only for the first round of the competition, played late last year, which only came in last month. The ten-round competition ended last month, and reports suggest relief payments have gone out for players up to the fifth round with concern rising and becoming public.

Newsday previously inquired about an overspend in the president's office in Dave Cameron's last tenure, which was approved by the board. However, no response was provided by Thomas on the issue. As for the future, Skerritt is said to be focusing on an upcoming bond issue to help to ease money worries. In his campaign, he vowed to ensure financial accountability was high priority the new president did confirm that excess spending, especially in the president's office, would be a thing of the past. "I can guarantee you that," Skerritt concluded.