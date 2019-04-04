Sinanan comments on ferry owner bribery scandal

Rohan Sinanan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan this morning commented on accusations that Franci Portelli, director of Virtu Ferries Ltd, the company that owns the recently procured Jean de La Vallette ferry, is involved in bribery and money laundering.

Speaking during a press conference at his office on London Street, Port of Spain, Sinanan responded to questions about Portelli's alleged misconduct, saying the government was not concerned over such accusations and everyone ought to be innocent until proven guilty.

"I did not know that any government can make a pronouncement on someone," he said. "The government did indicate on several occasions that this process is ongoing.

"I don't think the government is in a position to know what every director is into and tell the public what it is. There was due dilligence on the part of Virtu Holdings and there are people in this country who are before the courts on similar matters.

"What we are here to do is ensure that we signed a contract with a company and that company delivers on the contract."

Sinanan accused the Opposition of trying to tarnish the reputation of international companies seeking to do business in TT.

He also said contrary to allegations byformer government minister Devant Maharaj and Opposition senator Wade Mark, the decision was not made in secret but publicised in newspapers and even discussed during a public forum last year.

At a press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader on Charles Street, hours later, Mark maintained the decision was taken in secret and raised questions over the cost of the ferry.

He also cited the fact that Australian shipbuilding company Austal Ltd was taken to court in April 2015 over "significant cracking" on the Jean de La Vallette.The court ruled in favour of Austal and Virtu Ferries were ordered to pay the cost of the appeal.